Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.08-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Medpace stock opened at $165.46 on Thursday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $177.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.63.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

