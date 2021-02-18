IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8,072.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980,283 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 282.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 533,560 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5,953.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 314,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.