Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.89.

FLT stock opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $325.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.