Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 202 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.