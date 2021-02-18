BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,892,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 323,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $1,942,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $104.34 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.42.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

