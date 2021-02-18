Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $536,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.87.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

