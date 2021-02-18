Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 1,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $358.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

