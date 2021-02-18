Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.00

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $208.13, with a volume of 32983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

