JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.05

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.05 and last traded at $102.55, with a volume of 222791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

