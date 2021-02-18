JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.05

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.05 and last traded at $102.55, with a volume of 222791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.31.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
