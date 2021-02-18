Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Fathom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at $866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTHM. DA Davidson began coverage on Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

