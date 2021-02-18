3,251 Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 222,234 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 86,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 605.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WD opened at $101.58 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

