IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $264.76

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $264.76 and last traded at $263.78, with a volume of 1088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.35.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

