Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.93

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.93 and last traded at $62.92, with a volume of 23793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 214,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

