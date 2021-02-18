Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $280.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.81 and a 200-day moving average of $279.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

