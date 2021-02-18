Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.74

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -656.00 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 344,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

