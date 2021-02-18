Aperio Group LLC Sells 6,575 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $26,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 871,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214,659 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GOLD stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Barrick Gold Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
