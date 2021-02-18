Aperio Group LLC Sells 6,575 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $26,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 871,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214,659 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

