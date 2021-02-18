Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $410,909.00 and approximately $2,397.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,638.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.15 or 0.03695183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00441405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $706.47 or 0.01368087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.43 or 0.00506272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.84 or 0.00476076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00322173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars.

