Qubitica Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 70.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded down 68.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00091003 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002255 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a token. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

