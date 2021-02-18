Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.57% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Textainer Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,580,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after buying an additional 222,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Textainer Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

