Northcoast Research Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $125.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,632 shares of company stock worth $2,027,536. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

