Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $406.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,436 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 153.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 282,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 370.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 203,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

