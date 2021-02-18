PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

PBF opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 38.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

