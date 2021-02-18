Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.94.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,058 shares of company stock valued at $14,827,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Chegg by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 431,515 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

