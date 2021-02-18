Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

PAWZ stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12.

