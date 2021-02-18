Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,537 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.82 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

