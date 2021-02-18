Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,931 Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

