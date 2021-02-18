Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Makes New $221,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.