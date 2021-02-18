ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 128.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,338.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $92.43 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

