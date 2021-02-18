Washington Trust Bank Has $211,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.07 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

