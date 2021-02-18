Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in IQVIA by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

NYSE IQV opened at $188.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

