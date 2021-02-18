Bell Bank Has $373,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.