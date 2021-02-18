Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 617,005 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $30,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 83.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $709.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

