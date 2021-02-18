NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhã?User

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhã?User in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhã?User’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.80 ($45.65).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €41.20 ($48.47) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 710.34. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($53.18).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

