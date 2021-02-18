British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.61% from the company’s current price.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,511.83 ($45.88).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,603.95 ($34.02) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,734.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,680.64. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,380.20 ($44.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

