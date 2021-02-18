Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been given a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JEN. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.14 ($34.29).

Shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) stock opened at €28.02 ($32.96) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.33. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. Jenoptik AG has a 1 year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

