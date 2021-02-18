Zacks Investment Research Lowers SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to Hold

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAIL. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

NYSE SAIL opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6,071.93 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,579 shares of company stock worth $3,348,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 696,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

