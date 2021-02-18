Opium (OPIUM) Trading Down 22.1% This Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $56.26 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $13.52 or 0.00026288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.34 or 0.00368134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00060727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00080503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00083063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00434262 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00176119 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

Opium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

