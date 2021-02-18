Lisk (LSK) Price Up 40.9% Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $430.25 million and approximately $50.55 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00006571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00024929 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00013547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001720 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,237,464 coins and its circulating supply is 127,302,226 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

