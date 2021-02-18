Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Verra Mobility and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Virgin Galactic 0 4 5 0 2.56

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $13.90, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $29.88, indicating a potential downside of 39.76%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Risk & Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and Virgin Galactic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 5.44 $33.34 million $0.65 21.49 Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 3,074.34 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -45.50

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verra Mobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Virgin Galactic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

