Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 63.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $4,716.68 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00062652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.21 or 0.00908390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029476 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00045737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.13 or 0.05088416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

