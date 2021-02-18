Ajo LP Cuts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ajo LP cut its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982,223 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

