Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,494 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $54,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $163.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

