Ajo LP Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835,132 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.64% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 449.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,123 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,696.7% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 817,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,993 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 361.2% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 926,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 725,951 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 53.1% in the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,530,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 530,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.62.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

