Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CoStar Group worth $66,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,759,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 920.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 204,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $910.75 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $904.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.84. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 122.25 and a beta of 0.97.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.
