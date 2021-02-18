Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CoStar Group worth $66,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,759,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 920.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 204,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,187,000 after acquiring an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $910.75 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $904.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.84. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 122.25 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

