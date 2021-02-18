Ajo LP Sells 323,701 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Ajo LP decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323,701 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,965 shares of company stock worth $13,506,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

PFSI opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

