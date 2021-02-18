Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 25,954 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $57,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $395.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $399.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.26.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

