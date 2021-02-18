Jennison Associates LLC Sells 744,494 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 928,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,494 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $61,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,802 shares of company stock worth $123,103,846 over the last 90 days.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of -134.84 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

