San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

