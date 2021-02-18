San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 65,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,619,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 199,955 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 743,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 230,446 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 525,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 51,137 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPT opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

