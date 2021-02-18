NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 187,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $150.78 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $154.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

